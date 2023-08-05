Nashik: Citylink bus service suspended for second day, commuters and students face inconvenience

The municipal corporation's City Link bus service has remained suspended for the second consecutive day, causing significant inconvenience to both commuters and students. Despite the hiring of 500 conductors by the contractor, they have not received their salaries for June. Although the contractor had pledged to address various demands through the City Link management yesterday, the bus service remains halted until a final resolution is reached. Efforts to restart the bus service today have been unsuccessful.

Sources mentioned that the City Link transportation service is currently facing challenges due to a disagreement between two partners of the contractor company responsible for providing Citylink vehicles. Meanwhile, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) administration has incurred significant financial losses, as a result of the City Link bus service being disrupted five times within eight months this year. Additionally, for the second consecutive day, citizens and school children have experienced inconvenience due to the suspension of the City Link bus service.