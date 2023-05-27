Nashik: Class 12 student ends life after poor exam results

In a devastating turn of events, Krishnali Anil Sable (18), a student of Class XII Science at a local college, took her own life by consuming poison after receiving unsatisfactory marks in her recently declared online exam results. The incident occurred at her residence in Lotus Ashirwad Park, Vrindavannagar.

Following the shocking incident, Krishnali's deteriorating condition was noticed by her family, prompting them to rush her to a nearby private hospital for urgent medical attention. Despite efforts to save her, Krishnali tragically passed away at 10 pm.

The news has sent shockwaves throughout the region, raising concerns about the mental well-being of students under academic pressure. Krishnali is survived by her parents and a younger brother. Ambad police station has registered a case and is currently conducting further investigations.