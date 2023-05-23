Nashik: Forest department's month-long efforts pay off, leopard captured alive

For more than a month, the forest department has been putting in intensive efforts to capture the leopard responsible for the tragic incidents involving girls in Trimbakeshwar taluka. The department had even prepared to use a skilled marksman to shoot the leopard if necessary. However, on a positive note for the leopard, a team of forest officials successfully captured it alive on Monday.

On April 6, a tragic incident occurred in Pimplad, Trimbakeshwar taluka of Nashik, where a leopard killed a 5-year-old girl named Devika Sakale. Prior to this, there were reports of leopards attacking and killing children in Dhumodi, Valunje, and Brahmanwade villages. These incidents sparked anger throughout the region. In response, the Nashik west forest department formed a dedicated team that has been working tirelessly for over a month to capture the leopard. They have employed more than 25 cages and trap cameras in the area, as well as placed prey in open spaces. However, the challenging task of capturing the leopards and ensuring the safety of forest staff persisted.

The leopard, known for its agility and cleverness, managed to elude capture in the cage, which caused concern among the forest teams. As a result, the forest department considered seeking permission to shoot the leopard. However, on Monday evening, a final attempt was made to capture the leopard. A group of approximately 25 to 30 forest officials and staff arrived in Pimplad. They initiated a search operation and eventually spotted the leopard sitting in a field. Acting swiftly, the forest staff placed a large net over the leopard, successfully capturing it alive. The leopard was immediately tranquillized using a drug and safely placed in a cage. It was then moved away from the area in a wildlife rescue vehicle. The forest department, along with the villagers of Pimplad Panchkroshi, felt relieved after the successful capture of the leopard.