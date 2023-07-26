Nashik: Igatpuri's Bhavali dam overflows, Gangapur dam at 59%, 16 dams still below 50%

Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Surgana, and other talukas are experiencing heavy rainfall. However, Nashik city, Yeola, and Niphad areas are still awaiting heavy rains. On the one hand, the Bhavali dam has started overflowing due to heavy rain in Igatpuri taluka. The Bhavali dam is 100 per cent full, and the discharge has begun at 382 cusecs.

Nashik and the district are still eagerly awaiting strong rains and today, the weather has become completely dry since the morning. However, in the past few days, the regions of Igatpuri taluka have experienced heavy continuous rainfall, leading to a sudden rise in the water level at the Bhavali dam area. Moreover, due to the inflow from Bhavli, Bham, and other river tributaries, a substantial water supply is now available in the Darna Dam reservoir. Today, the Bhavali dam has also overflowed, and a discharge of 382 cusecs has commenced. This remarkable surge in the Darna Dam reservoir's water level is evident. The Darna Dam has been filled to 78 per cent capacity, resulting in a discharge of 3584 cusecs from the reservoir.

The district, including Nashik, is still awaiting heavy rains, and the cloudy weather has disappeared since this morning. Meanwhile, due to continuous rainfall in the western part of Igatpuri taluka for the past few days, the water level in the Bhavali dam area has risen rapidly. Moreover, due to the inflow from Bhavli, Bham, and other river tributaries, a substantial water supply is now available in the Darna Dam reservoir. Today, the Bhavali dam has also overflowed, and a discharge of 382 cusecs has commenced. This remarkable surge in the Darna Dam reservoir's water level is evident. The Darna Dam has been filled to 78 per cent capacity, resulting in a discharge of 3584 cusecs from the reservoir.

Even though Nashik district is currently not experiencing heavy rainfall, the continuous downpour in the western region, including Igatpuri, has resulted in a significant rise in the water levels of dams and rivers.

The situation in the Igatpuri area differs from the rest of Nashik, as they still require more rainfall. Presently, the Trimbakeshwar area has witnessed moderate rainfall, leading to a gradual increase in the water level of the Gangapur Dam, which is currently at 59 per cent capacity. However, out of the 24 dams in Nashik, only 16 have received 50 per cent water storage so far. This has raised concerns about water scarcity. On the other hand, due to heavy rainfall in Igatpuri taluka, other dams like Bhavali and Darana have filled up considerably, with Bhavali dam at 100 per cent capacity and Darana dam at 78 per cent capacity. Consequently, the discharge from these dams has begun, and as the water levels continue to rise, the discharge is expected to increase accordingly.