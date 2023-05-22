Nashik: MNS Chief takes action as party member sends inappropriate messages to woman office bearer

While Raj Thackeray, the chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), focuses on strengthening the party organization, an unfortunate incident occurred. A party member, during late hours, sent inappropriate messages to a woman office-bearer. In response, the woman and other female members gave him a strong reprimand on Sunday.

It has been reported that Raj Thackeray has taken decisive action against those responsible for the incident. During his three-day visit to Nashik, he engaged in discussions with office-bearers, including meetings with representatives from Credai and the farmers' front at the Express Inn Hotel. The incident occurred while they were in talks with builders.

A few days ago, a person holding a position in a rural area of Nashik district sent a text message to a woman during the late hours of the night. This made the women associated with the women's group very angry. Surprisingly, despite this incident, the person still went to meet Raj Thackeray at the designated location. It is said that the office-bearers of the women's group confronted him and then slapped him. Other office-bearers brought the matter to Raj Thackeray's attention, and he reportedly instructed senior party leader Ashok Murtadak and district president Ankush Thakre to take immediate notice of the incident and take appropriate action.