Nashik: Students to attend school without new uniforms

Despite the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) plan to provide two uniforms to each student in government schools, some children may need to wear their regular clothes during the initial days of school. This situation has emerged owing to confusion over whether there will be a standard uniform design throughout the state or if schools can make a decision about their own uniforms.

The state education department had earlier decided to standardise the colour and design of uniforms. However, the department had to revoke its order as it attracted criticism from parents and schools. Owing to these developments, some schools are yet to finalise their uniforms while some others have already given the contract for stitching them. Hence, many students will go to school in civilian dress for the first few days.

As per the government's new decision, school management will now decide the colour of the uniform.

In government schools, there is a total of 19,758 students. Out of these, 13,135 students are girls, 3,114 belong to scheduled caste communities, 2,461 belong to scheduled tribe communities, and 124 come from below poverty line (BPL) families.

The NMC has set aside a fund of Rs 59,27,700 to supply uniforms to these students. Based on the information provided, the cost of producing one uniform is Rs 300. Therefore, Rs 600 will be allocated for each student's uniform. In the initial stage, the NMC has decided to provide one uniform to every student from class 1 to class 8.

“The school management will purchase the uniforms. Although there has been a delay in the process, instructions have been given to make the uniforms available at the earliest,” says Dr Mita Chaudhary, In-Charge Education Officer, Municipal Corporation.