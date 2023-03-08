Nashik: Uddhav Thackeray to hold public meeting in Malegaon

After holding a public meeting in Ratnagiri, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting in Malegaon, Nashik. Through this meeting, he will directly challenge Shiv Sena leader and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's associate, Dada Bhuse.

According to sources, a meeting will be held in Malegaon on March 26. He will then also hold a meeting in MP Navneet Rana’s Amravati. These meetings of Uddhav Thackeray will be held only in the constituencies of Shiv Sena MLAs. After the huge response to the Khed meeting, it now seems that they are going to sweep every district. From this, they are trying to show the strength of the Thackeray group.