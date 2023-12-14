Nashik Water Cut Update: 24-hours suspension for city on Dec 16

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has announced a scheduled maintenance plan for the Mukne Raw water pumping station, involving the provision of 33 KV power for Jackwell. The power supply, sourced from the express feeder at Raymond Substation Gonde of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), is currently operational. On Saturday, the 16th of December 2023, essential tests, including the 220 kV CT test in the substation, testing of all vacuum breakers, cleaning of insulation, and ancillary works, are planned.

In light of these maintenance activities, there will be a temporary closure of power supply from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on the specified date 16/12/2023. Due to the necessary shutdown of water treatment plants for the entire duration, water supply to the entire Nashik city, including Gangapur Dam and Mukne Dam, will be suspended. Consequently, there will be a complete suspension of water supply throughout the day on the 16th of December 2023, extending into Sunday. Residents are advised to anticipate low water pressure for the morning supply on the 17th of December 2023 and are urged to cooperate during this period.

In a significant development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Gangapur Dam pumping station has integrated a 132 KV facility from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The station is equipped with two feeders, namely Satpur and Mahindra, providing 33 KV High Tension (H. T.) power supply. This procurement of power is slated to enhance the water pumping capabilities for the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Barabangla, Shivajinagar, Panchavati Nilgiribagh, Gandhinagar, and Nashik Road water treatment plants, ultimately benefiting water supply to Nashik West Distribution Division in Ward No. 12.

A pivotal connection is set to be established between the 20 lakh-litre water reservoir at New Jaldhara Colony and the Barabangla Water Treatment Plant, facilitating an improved water supply network. Additionally, measures have been taken to address water leakage issues, including the repair and maintenance of the 1200 mm Pre-Stressed Concrete (PSC) Gravity Main Raw Water Pipeline along key routes such as Visakarne Shivajinagar Mala, Yashwantrao Chavan Open University Road, and various locations within the water supply distribution department. These infrastructure enhancements signify a concerted effort to optimize water treatment and distribution processes in the region.