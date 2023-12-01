Navi Mumbai: 29-year-old woman loses Rs 10 lakh to task fraud

A 29-year-old woman residing in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, fell victim to a task fraud, losing nearly Rs 10 lakh, as reported by an official on Friday. According to her police complaint, the woman, based in the Kamothe area, was approached by two individuals in August through both phone calls and the Telegram app. They lured her into engaging in purported online tasks, ultimately leading to the financial deception.

The woman said the two promised to pay her good money if she completed a few simple tasks online. However, they allegedly extracted Rs 9.85 lakh from the woman on some pretext or the other while assuring her that she would receive all the payments.

After she did not receive any money for a long time, the woman approached the police on Thursday, said the station house officer of Kamothe police station. The police have registered a cheating case under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, he said, adding that the probe is underway.