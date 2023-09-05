Navi Mumbai: 44-year-old man beats up woman neighbour over petty dispute

A 44-year-old man has been charged with a crime after he is accused of assaulting a woman from his neighbourhood in Navi Mumbai. The incident took place in Vavanje area of Panvel on September 1, when the woman was washing clothes outside her house and the water splashed into the accused’s house next door, police said.

He claimed that the accused Dhanraj Mhatre went to the woman's home and assaulted and beat her, adding that the victim was taken to the hospital as a result of the attack.

Based on a complaint lodged by the 35-year-old woman, the police have registered a case under sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.