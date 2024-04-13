Navi Mumbai: 5-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted in Nerul, Case Registered

The Nerul police have filed a case against an unidentified individual for alleged unnatural sexual activity with a minor girl in Darave village. The incident occurred on Friday between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm at the staircase of a three-story building in sector 23, Darave village, Nerul.

According to the police, the 5-year-old girl was playing within the building premises when an unknown man enticed her with a ball. He led her near the stairs, where he took advantage of her vulnerability and inappropriately touched her private parts. The suspect also attempted unnatural sexual acts. Upon returning home, the child disclosed the entire incident to her mother. When the family arrived at the scene, no one was present.“Due to hot weather, people are not leaving their homes in the afternoon. The accused took advantage of the loneliness and committed the crime,” said a police official from Nerul police station.

Nerul police have registered a case against the unidentified suspect under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4, 8, and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Additionally, authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to gather further details about the accused.