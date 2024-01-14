Navi Mumbai Airport’s First Phase To Be Operational by March 2025, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced that the Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to become commercially operational by March 2025. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he emphasized that the airport is not just a significant infrastructure project for Mumbai or Maharashtra but a matter of pride for the entire nation.

Scindia shared, "The physical and financial completion is 55 to 60 per cent. The project began in 2018, and commercial operationalization is expected by March 31, 2025. In the first and second phases, which will commence together, one runway, one terminal, and a passenger capacity of two crores will be created." He added that the subsequent phases (three, four, and five) will include the construction of the second runway, four terminals, and an increased passenger capacity of 9 crores.

Contrary to earlier statements by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who suggested commercial operations by the second half of 2024, Scindia clarified the timeline.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for multimodal connectivity under the Gati Shakti Yojana, Scindia mentioned that the upcoming airport will have road, rail, and metro connectivity, with plans for water connectivity. The airport will be linked to National Highway 4B (348), the Sion-Panvel highway, and the Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Raigad. Additionally, it will connect to Targhar railway station and metro lines 2D (DN Nagar to Mandale in Mankhurd), 8 (Mumbai Airport to Navi Mumbai Airport), and Pendhar-Belapur-Taloja line.

Scindia outlined plans for hovercraft connectivity from Colaba in south Mumbai and cargo liners from Raigad in phase 2. The Navi Mumbai International Airport is touted to be the first in the country with automated passenger movement within its 1600 hectares for 10 kilometres on the city side and airside. Scindia highlighted the airport's commitment to being a 100 per cent green facility.

The Union government's ambitious targets include doubling domestic air passenger traffic from 15 crores to 30 crores by 2030 and establishing over 200 airports in the next six years.