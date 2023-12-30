Navi Mumbai Beefs Up Security with 1,192 CCTV Cameras by January 2024

Half of Navi Mumbai will be under the watchful eye of CCTV cameras starting in January 2024. The installation of 1,192 cameras, stretching from Vashi to Belapur, is nearing completion and expected to be operational by the New Year, a senior civic official confirmed.

However, the project's Koparkhairane-to-Digha phase will require additional time due to the need for establishing a network infrastructure for live feed.

The contractor has already finished installing and networking cameras in Zone 1 (Belapur to Vashi), paving the way for their imminent activation. This Rs. 152 crore project will equip the city with a state-of-the-art surveillance system featuring 1,192 cameras deployed across 540 locations.

NMMC's general body approved the CCTV installation proposal in 2018 to bolster security, but delays stemming from various factors, including COVID-19 restrictions, pushed back the implementation.

High-definition cameras are strategically placed at critical junctions, bus depots, markets, parks, lakes, busy areas, NMMC premises, and key roads like Palm Beach Road, Thane-Belapur Road, Sion-Panvel, and others.

The official elaborated on the camera types: 954 fixed cameras, 165 Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) cameras offering 360-degree views, and 9 thermal cameras for enhanced marine security along the NMMC coastline.

Furthermore, the central control room (Integrated Command and Control Centre) at NMMC headquarters is operational and linked to a dedicated room at the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. Similar monitoring rooms will be set up at the offices of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Circle 1.