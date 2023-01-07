Navi Mumbai: CIDCO mass housing scheme applications deadline extended till Jan 21

Following an overwhelming response and demand from citizens, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has again given an extension for the online registration of applications for the Mass Housing Scheme Diwali—2022—until January 21, 2023.

The deadline for submitting an online application for the scheme was January 6, 2023.

Under the PMAY scheme, 7,849 flats have been made accessible for the EWS category in the Ulwe node in Navi Mumbai.

According to the revised schedule, online registration for the Mass Housing Scheme Diwali-2022 can be completed by January 21, 2023. Online applications are accepted until January 22, 2023. The online payment procedure has to be completed by January 24, 2023.

The draught list of accepted applications will be released on CIDCO's website on January 31, 2023, and the final list will be published on February 3, 2023.