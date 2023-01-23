Navi Mumbai: City Police to start Women's Help Desk in every police station

To address women's complaints, City Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe has decided to start a Women's Help Desk at every police station in Navi Mumbai. This decision of the police commissioner is widely welcomed as it will help solve their problems and create a sense of security among women.

The Women's Help Desk will be started in every police station in Navi Mumbai, in both Zone 1 and Zone 2.

According to a senior police official, Police Commissioner Bharambe has ordered the opening of a women's assistance room in every police station, showing readiness regarding women's safety. Following his direction, a women's help room has been started at every police station.

Earlier, for the safety of women, a special patrolling team of women police officials was already started in both zones by the Navi Mumbai Police. "For the patrolling, women police officers were appointed.The patrolling team visits like other patrolling teams and addresses complaints received from the control room promptly.