Navi Mumbai: Fake Policeman Arrested for Extorting Money from Panvel Hotels

Panvel City Police arrested a 31-year-old man who had been extorting money from hotels while impersonating a police official. The individual, donned in a police uniform and resorting to abusive language, specifically targeted establishments within the Panvel vicinity. Identified as Salman Tajmuddin Mulani, a resident of Chakan in Pune, the perpetrator operated a chicken shop in Pune as a cover.



Mulani's arrest followed a report from a hotel manager to the Panvel City Police, detailing an incident where a purported policeman from Pune engaged in verbal abuse. According to the complaint, Mulani, masquerading as a Police Sub-Inspector, arrived at Sitaj Hotel in Kolkhe, Panvel, and subjected the hotel manager and a female colleague to profanity-laden threats. He demanded the immediate dismissal of the female staff under threat of shutting down the establishment, all while hurling insults at both individuals.

After receiving the distress call, officers from the Panvel City Police promptly responded to the site at Hotel Sitaj, where they interrogated Mulani. Despite his claims of being a police sub-inspector, investigations revealed no official affiliation. Based on the hotel manager's complaint, the police filed a case against Mulani at the Panvel City Police Station, leading to his subsequent arrest. Now, the police are investigating whether the accused was involved in other places in similar crimes.