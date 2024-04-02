Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Navabharat Industrial Chemical Company in MIDC (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 2, 2024 11:32 AM2024-04-02T11:32:14+5:302024-04-02T11:32:46+5:30
A huge fire broke out at Navabharat Industrial Chemical Company in MIDC, Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday, April 2. Three fire tenders are currently on the scene, and firefighting operations are underway. No injuries or casualties were reported. Details are awaited.
The fire broke out around 10.30 am on Tuesday and caught nearby areas due to chemicals spread on the road. Now, a total of five fire engines have reached the site. The cause of the fire is not known. However, a short circuit is believed to be the reason.
Visuals From the Spot:
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Massive fire breaks out at Navabharat Industrial Chemical Company in MIDC, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway. No injuries or casualties reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/BNsvWuVpze— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024
