Navi Mumbai: Gangs from Single Andhra Pradesh Village Engage in Multiple Crimes; One Member Arrested

Unit 3 of the Crime Branch, Navi Mumbai Police, arrested a 23-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh and dismantled an inter-state gang involved in robbing bank customers. The gang also targeted vehicles, breaking car windows to steal valuables. According to authorities, approximately seven gangs from Bitragunta village in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh were part of the criminal network, financially supported by a local figure.The apprehended individual was identified as Praveen Raju Gopala, and police confiscated two motorcycles, cash, and mobile phones valued at Rs 2.83 lakhs.

A theft case involving Rs 2,00,000 was reported at APMC police station on February 15, 2024. Technical investigations and intelligence from sources indicated the gangs operated from Andhra Pradesh, returning to their village after committing crimes in Navi Mumbai. They also targeted areas in Shirdi, Pune, Daund, Navi Mumbai, and others. Police stated that six to seven gangs from a single village had been engaged in such criminal activities for an extended period. Recently, a prominent figure from Andhra Pradesh unified these gangs, bringing them to Mumbai and arranging accommodations. Additionally, a female cook from Andhra Pradesh was provided to prepare native cuisine for them. "Initially, they conducted reconnaissance in various areas, and after committing crimes within a radius of 100 to 150 km, they would retreat to their native villages," stated an official from the Crime Branch.