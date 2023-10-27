Mathadi workers have thrown their support behind the growing movement advocating for the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra. To demonstrate their solidarity, a one-day symbolic shutdown is scheduled for Friday, October 27, affecting all transactions in the five markets supervised by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), FPJ reported

The demand for the Maratha reservation has been steadily gaining momentum throughout the state, with Manoj Jarange Patil leading the charge. Citizens from various villages have actively joined this cause, bolstered by the support of Mathadi workers from the Maharashtra State Mathadi Transport and General Workers Union.

According to reports, the Mathadi workers will gather at Mathadi Bhavan in Navi Mumbai at 10 am on Friday to reinforce the movement. This collective effort will result in the temporary suspension of transactions in the markets for onions, potatoes, spices, grains, and fruits overseen by the market committee.Navi Mumbai: Mathadi workers join ongoing Maratha reservation protest, announce symbolic shutdown at APMC today