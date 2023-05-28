Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to face water cut on May 30

Residents living under the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will be facing water supply disruption for 12 hours from 10 am to 10pm on May 30 and low-pressure supply on May 31 since the the civic body has scheduled repair and maintenance work for the Bhokarpada Water purification plant and the main pipeline from Morbe dam to Digha ward.

CIDCO has informed that due to the maintenance work carried out by NMMC, there will be no water supply in sector 1-11 and sector 33-36 on May 30. The water supply will be restored gradually in phases starting from May 31.

Areas to be affected are Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Sanpada, Kamothe, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli and parts of Kharghar. The civic officials urged the city residents to store enough water in advance and use it judiciously.The supply will be resumed as soon as the work gets over, Times Now reported.