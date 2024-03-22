Navi Mumbai: Onion-Potato Market Open to Remain Open on Sunday to Meet Holi Demand

In order to maintain the supply of essential commodities intact during Holi and also prevent possible losses of farmers due to the festival, the Onion-Potato market of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi has decided to remain open on Sunday. There will be normal operation of the market on Sunday. Mathadi workers will not work on Saturday as they will observe the death anniversary of former MLA Annasaheb Patil and subsequently, there is holiday on Sunday. As the Holi falls on Monday, the market will remain closed.

“In the current situation, the market will be closed for three days. Apart from affecting the supply, there will be potential losses of farmers and traders,” stated an officer bearer of Mathadi Control Committee. Chandrakant Patil, president of Mathadi Control Committee held a meeting early this week and decided to open the Onion-Potato market that includes ginger and garlic on Sunday. The remaining market may also take a similar decision by Saturday. During the meeting, it was decided t open the market from 8 am to 1 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2024. “This decision aims to ensure supply of essential commodities and prevent any financial losses of stakeholders dependent on the market,” stated the Onion Potato Trade Association and the Mathadi Control Committee.