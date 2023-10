Navi Mumbai: Over 1,000 students attend cyber crime awareness session

A cybercrime awareness session was held in Vashi with the participation of over a thousand students, organised by the Navi Mumbai police. The aim of the programme titled ‘Cyber Warriors’ is to reach every school, college and housing society so that people can safeguard themselves from such crimes, police commissioner Milind Bharambe said.

Solving cyber crimes is very difficult and, therefore, the best way to avoid becoming a victim is by taking precautions and being aware. It is the responsibility of students, who understand technology better, to ensure no one in their neighbourhood falls prey to online frauds, he added.

Actor Pooja Hedge, who was the chief guest, said she knew several victims of cyber crimes, adding that everyone needs to be alert to avoid being cheated