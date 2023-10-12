Navi Mumbai: Police register case after woman’s decomposed body found with knife wound

In Maharashtra, the Navi Mumbai police have filed a case after the highly decomposed body of a young woman, bearing a knife wound, was discovered, as stated by an official on Thursday.

Passersby at Bhingri village spotted the body on Tuesday evening. The police identified the woman as 19-year-old Jayshree Babya Pawar, a resident of Jogeshwari in Pen taluka. The body was highly decomposed and had a stab wound on the neck, the official said.

Inspector Anjum Bhagwan of the Panvel police station said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and investigations are on to identify those behind the crime.