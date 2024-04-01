Navi Mumbai: Police Registers Case Against 65 Persons for Road Blockade After Man’s Death in Accident

In Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police have filed a case against 65 individuals following their participation in a road blockade. The demonstration was staged to demand compensation for the death of a motorcycle rider in an accident, as reported by an official on Monday.

According to the official from Uran police station, the incident occurred on Saturday when a collision transpired between a motorbike and a trailer on a highway in Uran. Sadly, the 40-year-old rider of the motorcycle, who was from Mothijui village in the vicinity, lost his life in the accident.

Later, around 300 villagers reached the accident site. They placed the man’s body on the road and staged a ‘rasta roko’ (road blockade) protest for more than three hours while demanding compensation from the trailer owner over the man’s death.

The official stated that the demonstrators caused disruption to vehicular traffic on the bustling Uran-Panvel highway. Subsequently, law enforcement authorities cleared the blockade, and the deceased's body was transported to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Following a complaint filed by a constable at Uran police station, authorities registered a case on Sunday against eight identified individuals and 57 others. The charges include various sections of the Indian Penal Code such as 341 (wrongful restraint), 141, 143, 145 (unlawful assembly), 297 (trespassing on burial places, etc.), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), alongside provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, as confirmed by the official.