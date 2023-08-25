Navi Mumbai: Two detained for possession of counterfeit currency near Kharghar station

Kharghar police have apprehended two individuals near Kharghar station for allegedly possessing counterfeit currency. Acting on a tip, the police nabbed the duo close to the railway station. They seized around 219 genuine Rs 500 notes, totalling Rs 1,09,500. Additionally, 9981 fake Rs 500 notes were found, lacking serial numbers and imprinted with "Children Bank of India," falsely passed off as genuine, with an estimated value of Rs 49,90,500, as per the reports.

The accused, Usmanbhai Dushap Shah (40) and Abdul Hasam Turk (41), residents of Kutch in Gujarat, face charges under the Indian Penal Code. Authorities are investigating the source of the counterfeit notes and their intended use. Initial findings suggest the suspects planned to circulate the fake currency in the market.