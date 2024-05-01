Navi Mumbai: Two Held for Running Flesh Trade at Massage Parlour in Vashi

Police in Vashi have arrested two individuals, including the manager of a massage parlour, and rescued a woman who was allegedly forced into the sex trade. The illegal operation was uncovered at the Magic Touch Spa, an unlicensed establishment in Vashi.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sagar Rohidas Korotiya, 25, and Akash Daulat Vairale, both residents of Koparkhairane and serving as managers at the spa.

Acting on a tip-off, Vashi police sent an undercover customer to the massage parlor located at Vashi Infotech Park, behind Raghuleela Mall, on Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

During the investigation, it was uncovered that female employees at the massage parlour were coerced into participating in sex work, earning a nominal sum of Rs 2000 for their services. Further inquiries revealed that the managers specifically targeted vulnerable women, enticing them into employment at the massage parlor before exploiting them for unlawful activities.

Additionally, authorities seized various items, including used condom pouches, from the premises of the massage parlour.

The accused have been charged under sections 370 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.