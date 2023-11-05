Navi Mumbai woman raped by man she met on matrimonial site

A 33-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai was allegedly repeatedly raped by a man she got acquainted with on a matrimonial site, police said on Sunday.Based on a complaint, the police have registered an offence under section 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused who is based in Singapore, an official said.

The woman, in her complaint, has alleged that she was raped by the accused on multiple occasions between December 2020 and March 2023 at lodges and hotels in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Singapore, he said.The woman got acquainted with the accused on a matrimonial site, and he raped her repeatedly at different locations after promising to marry her, the official said.The accused also allegedly photographed and shot objectionable videos of the woman, he said.