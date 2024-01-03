Navneet Rana to Contest Amravati Lok Sabha Seat from Prahar Ticket? Bacchu Kadu Reveals Vidhan Sabha Plan

Mumbai: Former minister from Thackeray Government, Bacchu Kadu, now aligned with the Shinde group in Maharashtra, dropped hints about his political maneuvering amid the state's evolving landscape and upcoming 2024 elections.

"We are not siding with anyone right now. We will explore any option that strengthens our party's position," Kadu declared, keeping his cards close to his chest. "We want the Amravati Lok Sabha seat within the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. That will determine our future role." His veiled comment towards MP Navneet Rana added further intrigue: "If they wish, let Rana contest from Amravati on the Prahar ticket. We want to run for three seats including Akola and Amravati".



Kadu outlined his group's ambitions, announcing plans to contest 3 Lok Sabha and 15 Vidhan Sabha seats.

"We will meet after January 15th to chart our course further," he said, suggesting continued negotiations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi.



Kadu also made pointed remarks about farmers' struggles, comparing marrying their children to "jumping into fire."

He criticized the government's reliance on temporary packages to curb farmer suicides, calling for "permanent solutions."

"The government is responsible for this crisis," he asserted, adding to the pressure facing the Shinde administration.

