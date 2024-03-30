Nawab Malik Hospitalised: Former Maharashtra Minister Admitted in Mumbai Hospital

Senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was on Saturday admitted to a hospital in Kurla after he complained of difficulty in breathing, his daughter confirmed to news agency ANI. Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 23 February 2022 in a money laundering case and his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.



He was charged and placed under arrest under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after several hours of grilling. One of the charges the ED is investigating against Malik — initially leveled by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis — is a property deal that Malik had entered into. There are allegations that the property was allegedly bought by Malik from an aide of Dawood Ibrahim at a price lower than its prevailing market rate. A prime property of 2.80 acre on L B S Marg in Kurla was bought by Solidus Investment Private Limited for a meagre ₹30 lakh. The signatory on the deal was Faraz Malik, the son of Nawab Malik. He has been remanded to ED custody until the 3rd of March 2022.[17]