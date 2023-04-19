NCP accuses BJP of fuelling speculation of split in NCP ranks even after Ajit Pawar clarifies his position

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fuelling speculation of a split in the NCP ranks even after senior party leader Ajit Pawar clarified his position.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must ask the BJP why it was trying to put so much pressure on him and his Shiv Sena.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said he would work for his party till he is alive and scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the ruling BJP.

Pawar said is no truth in reports about any rift in the NCP and his joining hands with the BJP. NCP leader had also dismissed reports that he had taken the signatures of 40 of 53 MLAs of NCP amid a buzz about his rumoured alliance with the BJP.

Even after Ajit dada Pawar clarified his position yesterday, the BJP is sowing news in the media through its sources. Eknath Shinde ji and his group must ask @BJP4India why they are trying to put so much pressure on them, Crasto tweeted.

Rumours about Ajit Pawar's next political move started doing rounds last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp. The BJP is part of the Shinde government.