NCP chief Sharad Pawar reacts on Koshyari's letter says Maha is getting rid of current governor

After Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari requested PM Modi to remove him, now the discussion has started on who will be the new governor. A new governor is likely to be appointed in the next 15 days.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has challenged Bhagat Singh Koshyari. It is not known who will be the governor in the state. However it is a good thing that Maharashtra is getting rid of the current governor, Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar also commented on the statement made by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar, Pawar made a clear statement that we have not held any discussion with the VBA and the opposition has not been clarified. We will face the upcoming elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi. However, we have not had any discussions with the VBA. Pawar has clarified that we are united with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him that he wants to step down from all political responsibilities, in a surprise decision. The release further said Koshyari has conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi his desire to spend the rest of his life reading and writing.

It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters, said Koshyari.