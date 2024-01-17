NCP chief Sharad Pawar Receives Invitation for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been extended an invitation to participate in the pran pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Pawar conveyed his acceptance in a letter addressed to the General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai. In the letter, Pawar expressed his intention to visit for darshan after the completion of the pran pratistha ceremony on January 22, noting that he would have the opportunity to witness the finalized construction of the Ram temple by then.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives an invitation to attend the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Sharad Pawar wrote a letter to General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai.



The letter reads, "After the pran pratistha ceremony is completed on… pic.twitter.com/XeYmrctqq4 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to grace the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, drawing significant attention as numerous VVIP guests from India and abroad have received invitations for this auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

In the run-up to the ceremony, various rituals began on Tuesday in the presence of members of the temple trust and their wives. On Tuesday, the rituals of purification and Karmakuti were performed.

The rituals for the consecration ceremony have begun and will continue until the abhisheka ceremony. Eleven priests are performing the rituals by invoking all the gods and goddesses, said Satyanand Das, the chief priest of the Ram temple.