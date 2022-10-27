NCP demands Eknath Shinde's resignation over Vedanta Foxconn controversy

A direct allegation that BJP installed Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister only to transfer the mega project to Gujarat NCP Congress. After Vedanta Foxconn now Tata-Airbus project also went to Gujarat. The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra investments and projects are repeatedly failing to sustain.

Mahesh Cheche attacked that the BJP gave gave him the post of Chief Minister only to shift the projects in Maharashtra to Gujarat. Also as, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned, Mahesh Cheche demanded that the Eknath Shinde should resign from the post of CM immediately.

England's politics have seen a lot of upheaval in the last few days. First, Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister of the UK. Liz Truss then won and became Prime Minister, but they could not rule England for long. His government collapsed withing 45 days. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is not able to protect the interests of Maharashtra. Therefore, Mahesh Cheche demanded that Eknath Shinde should immediately resign from the post of CM, just like UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is busy securing his post as CM as Gujarat continues surgical strike on Maharashtra for bowing down to its political masters (BJP) and not opposing him despite losing project from Maharashtra. Tata Airbus project to manufacture C-295 military transport aircraft in Nagpur after Vedanta exits Foxconn CM Eknath Shinde had clearly said that it would come. But it didn't happen, said Mahesh Cheche saying that Eknath Shinde's role is fake.