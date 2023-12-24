NCP Leader Dhananjay Munde Tests Positive for COVID-19 JN.1 Variant

The state and the entire nation are contending with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with infections reported in various regions. Dhananjay Munde, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the agriculture minister in the state, has also tested positive. Due to a persistent cough over the past two days, Dhananjay Munde underwent a Covid-19 test, which came back positive. Presently, he is in isolation at his home in Pune, receiving necessary treatment. Residing in Pune's Modern Colony area, Minister Dhananjay Munde's condition is reported as stable, and he will remain in isolation until testing negative for the virus.

In response to the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, the government reassured the public, emphasizing that it is not a significant cause for concern and advised against panic. However, they recommended that individuals with underlying health conditions wear masks as a precautionary measure.As of December 21, there have been 22 reported cases of the Covid sub-variant JN.1 in the country, with 19 in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra. Authorities have not yet disclosed details about one case.