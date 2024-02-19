NCP Sharad Pawar Leader Jayant Patil Addresses Speculations of Joining the BJP

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is trying its best to win as many seats as possible by defeating the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. Despite the split between the Shiv Sena and the NCP, the BJP seems to be strategizing to woo other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. A few days ago, veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan joined the BJP. After this, there was a buzz in the political circles that a senior leader of the NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar party in Western Maharashtra is in touch with the BJP's Delhi leaders and will soon switch sides. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Jayant Patil was speculated to be part of these talks.

However, Jayant Patil has denied reports that he will join the BJP. Patil hit back saying such talks were being held to create confusion in the opposition alliance. A Marathi news channel has aired a report on this.

Jayant Patil and talks to go with BJP

Ajit Pawar had differences with NCP founder Sharad Pawar over joining the government last year. Ajit Pawar then decided to join the Grand Alliance along with his supporting MLAs and leaders, leading to a vertical split in the NCP. Even during Ajit Pawar's rebellion, Jayant Patil was said to leave Sharad Pawar's side and join the government. Patil, however, said he would stand by Sharad Pawar. Since then, Jayant Patil has been touring the state to form the organization of NCP's Sharad Chandra Pawar party. He is expected to hold a press conference soon to announce his stand on the talks.

