NCP (Sharad Pawar) Leader Jitendra Awhad Casts Doubts over Sustainability of Maratha Reservation Decision

A resolution to provide reservation to the Maratha community was passed unanimously in the State Assembly today. According to this, a provision has been made to give 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs. The Maratha reservation was supported by all parties in the House. However, after the special session ended, opposition parties started questioning the reservation. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad targeted Eknath Shinde by saying that he should not lie in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



Jitendra Awhad said that for the last several months, the government has been only working to kill time on the Maratha reservation. "We are not opposed to reservation. So there is no reason for the government to pat itself on the back in any decision in this regard. Remember that the decision on reservation will be a unanimous decision of all parties. The word given on 'Sagesoire' in the Mumbai protest is yet to be implemented. An attempt is being made to impose reservation on the Maratha community for those whose records have not been found." Jitendra Awhad has raised this question.

Awhad further said, "Even though the state cabinet has approved the proposed draft law to provide 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community, how much will it stand the test of law and whether it is acceptable to the Marathas? There's no doubt about it. It is sad that the Hon'ble Chief Minister has taken the oath of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the revered deity of Maharashtra, in a public meeting and is patting himself on the back without fulfilling the oath."