NCP's Jitendra Awhad booked over comment on 'The Kerala Story' producer

A complaint has been filed against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad in response to his comments regarding the producer of 'The Kerala Story'.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has been booked under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code at Vartak Nagar Police Station in Thane, following a non-cognizable (NC) case filed against him, as reported by news agency ANI. Awhad triggered a significant controversy on Tuesday with his statement suggesting that the individual responsible for producing this "fictional" film should face public execution.

The leader added that the film is defaming a state and its women. This comes after several BJP-ruled states declared the movie tax-free while Kerala and West Bengal prohibited its release. "Under the name of 'The Kerala Story', a state and its women were defamed. The official figure of three was projected as 32,000. The person who produced this fictional movie should be hanged in public," Awhad said, as quoted by ANI.