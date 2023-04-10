NCP's Supriya Sule denies reports of opposition split over Adani controversy

Following the release of the Hindenburg report, the opposition parties have taken a confrontational approach towards the Adani Group. However, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has expressed a differing perspective by stating that the Adani Group is being unfairly singled out and has voiced his opposition towards forming a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the matter. This has given rise to speculation that there may be a rift among the opposition parties.

When questioned about the supposed split in the opposition due to the differing views on the Adani Group's situation, NCP MP Supriya Sule dismissed the notion and stated that it was not a significant enough issue to cause a rift.

Supriya Sule was asked whether there was a split in the opposition on the views presented by Sharad Pawar. She said, “This is not an issue which will lead to a split in the opposition. There are no differences on the issues of inflation, unemployment and onion prices. We should understand how much importance should be given to various issues. A probe is going on about the Adanis. Today, the price of milk is important for all? Isn’t it? If milk is imported, the farmers will suffer. Can the farmers afford this? As it is farmers are committing suicide in the state. Sharad Pawar immediately wrote a letter to the Union minister after reading news about milk imports.”