Neelam Gorhe to allocate time in coming session of legislature for debate on NEP

Neelam Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, stated on Friday that she will allocate time during the upcoming legislative session for discussion of the new National Education Policy (NEP), and she expressed the hope that it will be implemented smoothly in the state.

She was speaking virtually at a conclave on NEP 2020 held in Thane. Referring to the teachers and graduates constituencies in the state, Gorhe said the Upper House has a big representation of teachers and a debate on NEP was essential for its implementation.

We always raise issues of justice and economic rights of teachers. However, there has not been much discussion either in the Assembly or Council on the New Education Policy, she said. Gorhe said she will allocate time for debate on NEP in the Upper House and hoped that with the support of the government and stakeholders, it would be implemented in the state without any hassles.

She said NEP has played a historical role as it thinks of transforming education as one of the sustainable development goals. The sustainable development (goal) aims to ensure that no one is left behind. We can bring education reforms into various human rights, she said.

How an educational institution should be set up is a very crucial issue, she said. Institutions that have come up some 100 years or 70 years ago have seen a lot of changes in the past 20 years, Gorhe said.

