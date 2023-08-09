New Amravati station becomes Central Railway's third 'Pink Station'

Central Railway's New Amravati station has marked a significant achievement by becoming the third station within the Central Railway network and the first station on the Bhusaval Division to be designated as a Pink Station, managed exclusively by an all-women staff. This accomplishment underscores Central Railway's steadfast commitment to gender equality and equal opportunities for its female workforce.

This milestone follows the precedent set by the pioneering Matunga station on the Mumbai division and later Ajni station on the Nagpur division, both being entirely managed by women. The inauguration of New Amravati station as an All Women managed station in the Bhusaval Division further solidifies Central Railway's dedication to empowering women.

The station, which accommodates around 380 passengers daily and oversees the operations of ten trains, proudly holds the distinction of being the inaugural "Pink Station" on the Bhusaval division and the third of its kind across the entire Central Railway network.

The station's workforce of 12 women employees, including four Deputy Station Superintendents, four Pointswomen, three Railway Protection Personnel, and one Station Ticket Booking Agent, collectively contribute to its successful management.