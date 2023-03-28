New sand policy to tackle sand smuggling and mafias, prices to decrease

The state government is implementing a new sand policy to bring sand smuggling and sand mafias under control. The sand auction process will be scrapped under this policy and in the coming period, the government will provide sand to people at the government price. Such an announcement was made by the revenue minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, in the Legislative Assembly. If sand is available to people at a cheaper rate, the menace of sand mafias will come to an end, the government has claimed.

A new depot scheme will be launched by the government due to which the needy will get sand at a low price. The sand will be sold for Rs 650 per brass in the government depot. This will bring down the price manifold.

The government has decided to sell sand at a low price in government sand depots. Sand depots will be created in every tehsil as per required.

The sand is sold for Rs 8,000 per brass presently.

The construction cost will become cheaper if sand is available for Rs 650 per brass as per the new policy of the State government. This will be a huge respite to the citizens.

The sand prices are soaring in the Nagpur district making the construction of houses difficult. Once sand depots become functional, the construction cost will certainly go down.

Despite the announcement of providing sand at a cheaper rate, the notification has not been issued yet. It cannot be said when this scheme will become functional in the Nagpur district.

District mining officer Omkar Singh Bhond said that it is expected that the sand price will become cheaper as the government is bringing a new sand policy. The government resolution in this regard has not been received. GR will have detailed information about how to implement this process, he said.

A citizen, Anay Kamble while welcoming the decision of the new sand policy, said that many sand mafias are active despite the auctioning of sand ghats. The government loses revenue of crores. The government’s decision to sell sand itself is very good, he said.

The sand mafias have been creating a menace all over the state for many years. They have even attacked revenue department officials many times.