NIA Executes Major Raids at 22 Sites Across Five States, Including Maharashtra, in Terror Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its efforts in a significant terror conspiracy investigation, executing searches at 22 locations across five states, including Maharashtra. These coordinated operations aim to dismantle networks suspected of orchestrating terror activities within the region.

Sources indicate that the raids target key individuals and entities allegedly linked to extremist groups, with authorities seeking to gather crucial evidence that may reveal further plots or connections.

The NIA's actions come amid growing concerns over domestic security and the need for proactive measures to counteract potential threats.In Maharashtra, locations in urban and rural areas are being combed for documents, digital evidence, and other materials that could provide insights into the terror conspiracy.