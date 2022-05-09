NIA raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim's associates
By ANI | Published: May 9, 2022 10:04 AM2022-05-09T10:04:37+5:302022-05-09T10:15:02+5:30
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at over a dozen locations in Mumbai against associates of Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim and a few hawala operators.
The raids are being conducted in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places.
The probe agency said that it had registered a case against hawala operators and drug peddlers who were associated with Dawood in February. However, the raids began today.
Further information is awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor