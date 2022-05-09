NIA raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim's associates

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at over a dozen locations in Mumbai against associates of Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim and a few hawala operators.

The raids are being conducted in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places.

The probe agency said that it had registered a case against hawala operators and drug peddlers who were associated with Dawood in February. However, the raids began today.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

