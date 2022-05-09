NIA raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim's associates

By ANI | Published: May 9, 2022 10:04 AM2022-05-09T10:04:37+5:302022-05-09T10:15:02+5:30

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at over a dozen locations in Mumbai against associates of Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim and a few hawala operators.

NIA raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim's associates | NIA raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim's associates

NIA raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim's associates

Next

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at over a dozen locations in Mumbai against associates of Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim and a few hawala operators.

The raids are being conducted in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places.

The probe agency said that it had registered a case against hawala operators and drug peddlers who were associated with Dawood in February. However, the raids began today.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :National Investigation AgencyDawood IbrahimSpecial national investigation agencyIbrahim kaskarKochi national investigation agencyNational investigationInvestigation agencyKolkata special task forceThe national investigation agencyDawood ibrahim kaskar