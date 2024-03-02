Nitin Gadkari Must Rethink About the Real Condition of Farmers Says Sanjay Raut on Legal Notice

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken legal action against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, issuing them legal notices. The move comes in response to allegations of sharing misleading and defamatory content about Gadkari on the microblogging platform X. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has reacted to this.

While talking to media Sanjay Raut Stated that, "If farmers haven't received MSP, compensation and they are committing suicides. What is wrong if Nitin Gadkari has said so. Nitin Gadkari doesn't lie, he speaks what he feels. Farmers have been called anti-nationals openly. Nitin Gadkari must rethink about the real condition of farmers."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the legal notice sent by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "If farmers haven't received MSP, compensation and they are committing… pic.twitter.com/zIKBKTrPh8 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

About Video

Kharge and Ramesh intentionally shared a 19-second video clip of Gadkari's interview from The Lallantop web portal, distorting the true intent and meaning of his words, the lawyer stated. The legal notice claims that this was a deliberate and malicious act aimed at creating confusion, sensationalism, and damaging Nitin Gadkari's reputation in the public eye. It further alleges that the objective was to sow discord within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is preparing to gain public confidence in the upcoming general elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The notice also argues that the interview with Nitin Gadkari was tampered with, misrepresented, and shared in a way that lacks the necessary context, thus distorting its original message. This was done intentionally and knowingly, accompanied by a specific Hindi caption that reads: "Today, villages, laborers, and farmers are unhappy. Villages lack good roads, clean drinking water, quality hospitals, and schools — Nitin Gadkari, a minister in the Modi government."

Kharge and Ramesh, despite being aware of the full content of Gadkari's interview that highlighted the government's initiatives, chose to share the Hindi caption and video clip while obscuring the true context of the conversation to harm Gadkari's reputation.

What Legal notice says...

The legal notice demands the immediate removal of the mentioned post from your microblogging site 'X' and a written apology to my client within three days. Failure to comply within 24 hours of receiving this notice may result in my client pursuing all available legal options, both civil and criminal, at your own risk and expense.