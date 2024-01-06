NMMC Seals Sanpada D-Mart Over Property Tax Default

As the fiscal year wraps up, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has cracked down on major property tax defaulters, with supermarket chain DMart facing the brunt. In a surprise move Friday afternoon, civic officials raided the DMart outlet in Sanpada, Sector 10, forcing its evacuation and halting all transactions before sealing the store.

The action stemmed from DMart's Rs 1.6 crore outstanding property tax for the past five to six years, despite NMMC issuing multiple notices and publishing the defaulter list on its website. "Despite repeated warnings, the payment remained pending," stated an official from the Property Tax department.

On Friday, the NMMC team swooped down on the store, disrupting operations and evacuating customers. While DMart's legal team initially offered cheque payment, the delay in clearance prompted the civic body to insist on immediate online settlement. The retail chain complied, facilitating the store's reopening shortly after.

Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole, head of the Property Tax department, issued a stern warning to defaulters: "Action will be taken against those disregarding notices. Timely tax payment is crucial for civic development."

The NMMC's crackdown extended beyond DMart, with commercial units in APMC and RTO shops facing similar action. This follows last year's campaign against 150 major defaulters, leading to office sealings. By the third quarter of 2023-24, the NMMC had already surpassed its previous year's collection, reaching Rs 465 crore, and now aims to achieve Rs 800 crore by year-end.