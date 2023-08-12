"No cold war, Eknath Shinde's work commendable": Ajit Pawar at Chandni Chowk flyover inauguration"

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled the much-awaited flyover at Chandni Chowk in Pune today. Noteworthy attendees included Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (online), Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, MP Shrirang Barne, MLAs Madhuri Misal and Bhimrao Tapkir, along with former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, addressing the gathering, stated, "We don't have a cold war. Eknath Shinde's work as chief minister is good.” He made these remarks during the bridge inauguration at Chandni Chowk flyover.

Pawar continued, "There is no dispute over the post of Guardian Minister in Pune. The governor hoists the national flag in Pune every year." He further added, "Nitin Gadkari has promised to give 40 thousand crore rupees for the road in Pune. We love both Gadkari and Fadnavis. With everyone's help, the problem of the ring road in Pune will be solved soon. Also, the metro network is to be extended."

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who attended the inauguration of the Chandni Chowk flyover, the four-laning of the Khed Bypass, Pune Bypass, the Ekalahare routes, and the launch of the 'Ek Pune' Metro card of Pune Metro, personally experienced the Pune Metro between Ruby Hall and Vanaz in the morning and engaged with Punekars.