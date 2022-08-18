No confirmation of terror angle, boat found near Harihareshwar belongs to Australian, says Devendra Fadnavis

A suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets was found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra on Thursday. Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the boat belongs to an Australian resident and it was to go to Europe via Muscat. With water being choppy, the boat could not be towed and so it went adrift.

However, police officials are on high alert, said Fadnavis. Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed the spot and searched the boat.No persons were found in either of the unclaimed boats. The seized weapons are being inspected by police officials while central agencies are monitoring the situation.The state government, police and other agencies have also taken serious note of the speed-boat with a red alert sounded in the entire district.A team of Anti-Terrorist Squad is rushing to the site to probe the boats which is suspected to have strayed in the rough Arabian Sea waves to beach at Harihareshwar.The boat was brought to the shore with the help of locals.