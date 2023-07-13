No private buses on Mumbai's Eastern Freeway till October 21

To facilitate smooth movement of vehicles during the ongoing construction activities of the Mumbai TransHarbour Link Project 1, the traffic police have announced that there shall be no plying of private buses on the Eastern Freeway on both south and northbound arms till October 21.

All private passenger buses on Eastern Freeway's south-bound arm shall follow the following route: Bhakti Park-Shanti Nagar- Gadi , Adda-BPT Toll naka and P D'Mello Road-Wadi Bunder.All private passenger buses on Eastern Freeway's north-bound arm shall follow the following route: Wadi Bunder-P D'Mello Road- BPT toll naka-Godrej Junction-Shanti Nagar-Bhakti Park.