No problem from our side to rebels if they tie up with BJP: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the rebels have chosen their way and there would be no problem from the party if they go with BJP. Sena will play the role of constructive opposition to the upcoming government in Maharashtra.

Talking about Uddhav Thackeray's resignation on Wednesday Raut said that the rebel leaders will "regret" their decision to part ways with the Shiv Sena. He also said that he will go to ED on Friday in response to the summons issued to him by the agency, and will clear his role.

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."