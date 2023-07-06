No retirement in politics: RJD chief Lalu Prasad reacts on Ajit Pawar's remarks on Sharad Pawar's age

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav responded to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's critical remarks about his uncle Sharad Pawar's age by stating that will he retire just because he says? Does an old man ever retire? In politics? No retirement in politics.

Speaking on Opposition unity Lalu Prasad said, People of 17 parties are uniting. Let them (BJP) say whatever they want. They will be wiped out. Sharad Pawar is a strong leader, but this is all the doing of his nephew (Ajit Pawar).

In BJP, leaders retire at 75, Ajit Pawar, who has openly opposed his uncle, questioned during his faction's meeting when the 82-year-old Sharad Pawar would retire said at the meeting of his faction of NCP leaders in Mumbai.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.